Crinkling News folds
Children's newspaper Crinkling News has folded, just months after it crowdfunded more than $200,000 to keep itself afloat.
Jan 17, 2018
Crinkling News folds. Children’s newspaper Crinkling News has folded, just months after it crowdfunded more than $200,000 to keep itself afloat. The newspaper was launched in mid-2016 by former Fairfax journalists Saffron Howden and Remi Bianchi, but their seed funding ran out, prompting a widely publicised campaign last year. Howden and Bianchi announced the closure in a statement yesterday, saying the money raised gave them an extra eight months of producing the newspaper, but it wasn’t enough.
