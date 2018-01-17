What Babe’s Aziz Ansari story means for the credibility of sexual assault reporting
The story of Aziz Ansari and "Grace", as published on Babe, has done a disservice to both its source and sexual harassment reporting in general.
The last thing you want a breaking news story regarding a high-profile sexual misconduct allegation to sound like is a work of short fiction. Given our present model of justice overwhelmingly fails victims, with only 0.6% of sexual assaults in the United States resulting in prosecution, they need all the help they can get.
