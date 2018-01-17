 Menu lock
Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Jan 17, 2018

ABC is not blameless with it comes to fearful coverage

Crikey readers on Channel Seven's interview with Blair Cottrell

  1. [email protected]

    It’s not about shielding people from dangerous ideas or ‘de-platforming’ Cottrell .

    It’s fact that Seven presented him and his thugs as having worthwhile contributions to make to the ‘problem of gang violence’.

    The only solutions Cottrell and co have ever offered are deporting and eliminating anyone who isn’t white.

    He’s an expert in thuggery and violence with a criminal record that proves it. Seven not making those facts known is an act of dishonesty at best and criminal neglect at worst.