Why is Tennis Australia receiving millions in government grants?
The Australian Open makes hundreds of millions in revenue, so why has it received tens of millions in government grants?
Jan 16, 2018
The Australian Open is in full swing, and the main focus so far has been on how unbearably miserable Bernard Tomic’s life seems to be. But Crikey has spotted another noteworthy point, away from the court: despite making hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year (and millions in profit), Tennis Australia is receiving millions in government grants.
One thought on “Why is Tennis Australia receiving millions in government grants?”
Step one.make Tomic pay his funding back.