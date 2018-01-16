Who’s really to thank for our jobs boom?
The strong jobs growth under Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison is due to the government's health and education spending, and low interest rates, not a buoyant private sector.
Jan 16, 2018
While jobs growth has been a success story for the Turnbull government over the last two years, a closer look at employment data suggests its economic policies deserve little credit. Instead, growth has been driven by social services spending and the Reserve Bank’s ultra-low interest rates.
2 thoughts on “Who’s really to thank for our jobs boom?”
I am not sure how we trumpet jobs growth with a job defined as an hour. Crikey often points out the hours worked per person per month as being very low. I no longer trust the ABS other than on trends.
“The strong jobs growth under Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison ….”
Pardon?
As of November 2017:
*Official unemployment rate is virtually identical to that of 2013
*Underemployment is the highest its been for 30 plus years
*Un and under employment combined higher than in 2013.