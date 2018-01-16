 Menu lock
Jan 16, 2018

Channel Seven’s Summer of Nazis raises national security fears

The Seven Network giving airtime to far-right extremists makes the job of security agencies more difficult, at a time of a growing threat from neo-Nazi groups.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Seven Network’s extraordinary attempt to mainstream Nazi views by giving an uncritical platform to convicted criminal Blair Cottrell, leader of the far-right group United Patriots Front, has prompted concerns about the undermining of national security as intelligence agencies deal with the growing threat of neo-Nazi violence.

