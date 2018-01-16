Razer: seven times those hawks who called for civilian blood were totally adorable
In an era where the formally debased are redeemed by Trump's vulgarity, most of our effort goes to inventing a peaceful, prosperous past that never, ever was.
Jan 16, 2018
“The perfect is the enemy of the good”. Really? This advice, first printed in 1772, may have some value for, say, me when purchasing brassieres — to the reader unfamiliar with this item: it is never perfect, and rarely even good. Still, the instruction is useful: appreciate what you have. To wait for the perfect garment, one that offers comfort and/or improved silhouette, would be to reject all support. And bra-lessness, I have found, is the enemy of decent speech.
