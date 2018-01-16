 Menu lock
Jan 16, 2018

Rundle: those Libs in a tizzy about China giving aid are gobsmackingly hypocritical

So the government is worried about China giving out "useless" aid to developing nations. Well, at least China doesn’t bomb countries to rubble before handing out the money.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The Turnbull government is now so dependent on creating or exploiting xenophobic crises to stay in power that it is fighting internal wars about which ones to prioritise. 

2 comments

2 thoughts on “Rundle: those Libs in a tizzy about China giving aid are gobsmackingly hypocritical

  1. Craig

    Rundle writes, “The IMF! Worrying about debt and interest! Having imposed the ’80s debt bomb and the Washington consensus — three decades of stagnation and extortion whose human cost in lost lives, lost opportunities, will dwarf the crimes of communism”.

    Pardon me?! An estimated 70-100 million deaths in the 20th Century due to Communism and counting….

  2. ralph

    Beautiful – and this from a Senator who didn’t have to put in a job application for five years, all care of filling a casual vacancy.