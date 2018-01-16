 Menu lock
Jan 16, 2018

Poll Bludger: a bumper year ahead for elections

With state elections in Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria, 2018 is shaping up to be a wild ride for poll watchers.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

With a brace of state elections on the horizon, and a long way left to run for the Section 44 saga, Australia faces a busy electoral calendar in the year ahead, with a number of pitfalls looming for Prime Minister and Opposition Leader alike.

