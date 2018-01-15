Walmart’s tax cut-funded generosity exposed
Unfortunately for spruikers of company tax cuts, the news from the US isn't as promising as they would like you to believe.
Corporate tax cut enthusiasts have been quick to seize on US giant Walmart declaring that Donald Trump’s corporate tax cut has enabled it to give its workers a pay rise. Rob Scott of Wesfarmers — that’s the Wesfarmers of that discredited deal with the SDA to cut workers’ pay — was quoted today citing Walmart’s decision to lift its minimum wage from $9 an hour to a whopping $11 an hour as evidence that company tax cuts really did (as their spruikers have claimed but been unable to prove) lead to wage rises.
