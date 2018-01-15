Unfinished business: the fight for marriage equality isn’t over for trans Australians
As the nation celebrates marriage equality, one group has been left with a frustrating wait for change on archaic legislation.
Jan 15, 2018
As the nation celebrates marriage equality, one group has been left with a frustrating wait for change on archaic legislation.
Imagine being a transgender person, undergoing expensive and invasive gender affirmation surgery, and still being told you were unable to have your sex legally updated on your birth certificate unless you were willing to file divorce from your spouse. This is currently the situation for many Australians who are affected by archaic legislation in the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act.
Powered by Taboola