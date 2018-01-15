 Menu lock
Jan 15, 2018

Lehmo’s shock at radio sack … ‘I’m not dead!’ … The poetry of translating Trump’s ‘shit hole’ comment

The sacked co-host of Melbourne's top-rating FM radio breakfast show Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann has told the Sunday Herald Sun of his shock at getting the boot from Gold FM.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Lehmo’s shock at radio sacking. The sacked co-host of Melbourne’s top-rating FM radio breakfast show Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann has told the Sunday Herald Sun of his shock at getting the boot. He and Jo Stanley were told their Gold FM show wouldn’t be back on air this year at the same time they learned they’d won the November ratings:

One thought on “Lehmo’s shock at radio sack … ‘I’m not dead!’ … The poetry of translating Trump’s ‘shit hole’ comment

  1. Rais

    The irony of Trump’s appeal for more nice white Norwegians to come to the US is that most Norwegians probably regard the US as a, you know, “what Trump said country.”