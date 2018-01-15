 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Online

Jan 15, 2018

Facebook drops the ‘media’ from social media

The social media giant is putting an even tighter squeeze on news content, raising questions about how media companies already struggling for engagement are expected to survive.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Share

Fake news has now claimed its biggest trophy after Facebook announced last Friday that it was scaling the news down in its News Feed.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment