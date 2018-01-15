The complications of a republic are no reason not to pursue one
Crikey readers on the Australian republic movement.
Jan 15, 2018
Crikey readers on the Australian republic movement.
Jock Webb writes: Re. “On new pushes for an Australian republic” (Friday)
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “The complications of a republic are no reason not to pursue one”
The pre-occupation with symbolic issues, such as the republic or the flag, or with legalistic issues such as MP’s citizenship, is no substitute for effective policies and actions regarding the every increasing portents of global climate disruption and nuclear war.