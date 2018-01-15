Business Council tactics come straight from Republican playbook
The Business Council is taking its cue from Republicans in wanting unfunded company tax cuts to be paid for by ordinary Australians through health and education cuts.
Jan 15, 2018
The Business Council is taking its cue from Republicans in wanting unfunded company tax cuts to be paid for by ordinary Australians through health and education cuts.
Coalition Senator Eric Abetz has only a nodding acquaintance with events here on Earth, but he has great value as an indicator of thinking within sections of the right. Upon becoming Tony Abbott’s industrial relations minister, he warned of a wages explosion just as Australian workers were entering an extended period of stagnant real wages. But Abetz was really reflecting the view of many Liberals and employer groups that Australian workers had too much power, not what was happening in workplaces.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Business Council tactics come straight from Republican playbook”
Abetz represents only those in close agreement with himself and this can amount to on occasion, himself. For those in need or the other aligned , forget it. Much of this contrary to his ceaselessly expressed Christian values.
Challenge the BCA and its members to guarantee the outcomes they claim, or lose their companies to the government.