Jan 15, 2018

Business Council tactics come straight from Republican playbook

The Business Council is taking its cue from Republicans in wanting unfunded company tax cuts to be paid for by ordinary Australians through health and education cuts.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Coalition Senator Eric Abetz has only a nodding acquaintance with events here on Earth, but he has great value as an indicator of thinking within sections of the right. Upon becoming Tony Abbott’s industrial relations minister, he warned of a wages explosion just as Australian workers were entering an extended period of stagnant real wages. But Abetz was really reflecting the view of many Liberals and employer groups that Australian workers had too much power, not what was happening in workplaces.

  1. margaret handasyde

    Abetz represents only those in close agreement with himself and this can amount to on occasion, himself. For those in need or the other aligned , forget it. Much of this contrary to his ceaselessly expressed Christian values.

  2. Wayne Cusick

    Challenge the BCA and its members to guarantee the outcomes they claim, or lose their companies to the government.