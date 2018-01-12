The Rocky Horror allegations seem strangely inconvenient for the arts fluff of The Advertiser
Coverage of Craig McLachlan's sexual misconduct allegations (or lack thereof) is highlighting the limits of rigour in Adelaide arts journalism.
Jan 12, 2018
On Monday, the day the allegations against Craig McLachlan were on the front page of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, The Advertiser published two pieces on the newly controversial production of The Rocky Horror Show: a story about a proposal on stage the night before, and a rave review of the production, first published online January 1.
