Have dodgy pollies really cost Australia $72 billion?
This week The Australia Institute made headlines with a report claiming the nation's corruption (or perception thereof) has cost us $72 billion since 2012. We put the question to TAI's research director Rod Campbell: are we really that dodgy?
I think that is axiomatic that people who seek political office & preferment are, by definition, unsuitable – for trust or respect.
Have a look at your local council, R/E agents, solicitors and the other barnacles & detritus of modern society and that’s just kindie.
I’ve pondered this often and without satisfactory resolution.
The people most suited to power are, in general, the least likely to desire such. The opposite is also true.
I still can’t believe the Coalition’s NBN policy was launched at Fox Studios and PAID for by Newscorp. If that is not dodgy then we can all just go and sit on the beach.
As in Nevil Shute, the inexorable, inevitable & unavoidable endgame of neoliberalism.
That damned Invisible Hand is always in someone else’s pocket.
Price Waterhouse Coopers?? They are part of it along with the others of the big four. They advise on government policy while telling their clients how to avoid it, specifically in NSW, how to profit from it. Eddie Obeid and co were prime examples, but ICAC had plenty more to say until they were cut off at the knees. Look at Canavan, look at the LNP superannuants on mining boards. Look at Robb with his cushy China sinecure having, I think, betrayed his own country. Look at Blunderby Joyce, the water thief’s friend being rewarded by Rinehart. Look at the ludicrous and commercially disastrous decisions in NSW, for which corruption is the only apparently rational explanation. Like your interviewee, I can’t believe noone from the AWB got put in the slammer, but they were darlings of the NFF and the (multi)Nationals weren’t they.
To be fair, Old Greybearded One, players in the AWB affair had formidable collective amnesia – how could they give evidence to any investigative organ when facts had simply flown from their heads? The most severely affected was the hapless Lord (I don’t recall, I can’t be sure, I don’t know) Downer…although he rebounded to resume a normal life almost overnight after evidence concluded at the Cole Inquiry.
Don’t forget Bruce Billson, the federal Liberal MP and small business minister who was receiving a salary from the Franchise Council of Australia while still a member of parliament. Oh, and Andrew Robb, the trade minister who signed Australia’s FTA with China (among others) and then immediately began working for the Chinese corporation to whom Australia sold the Port of Darwin. That Fluffy didn’t bat an eyelid over these naked breaches of the ministerial code of conduct tells you everything you need to know about our illustrious PM.
Sure there are hundreds / thousands of examples of corruption and excessive ‘ entitlements’…. but is there a root cause. In human nature, of course, it is in greed and competition. In the societal values, we have allowed troffospheres*** to form around our centres of government and business (councils, courts, regulators, Canberra, state capitals etc) populated by representatives, appointed managers, investors, media, lobbyists, advisers, political minions …. for whom the public / national wellbeing is obscured by greed, competition, fear, arrogance, professional indolence etc etc. But what allows these piggery fests? Perhaps it derives from the duopoly of the major parties, which become captured by special interests and then select and discipline our representatives to “conform and enjoy”. Towards a solution? cap and publicise in real time all donations in cash and kind at $1000 per voter, and only voters.
*** derived from ‘trough’, continuously filled by funds directed by the pigs
“Under John Howard, there were quite strict ministerial codes of conducts, and when you stepped out of them, you were sacked”
Until Warwick Parer was about to be minister number 5. Howard then gave up and …the rest is history.