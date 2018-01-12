 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Economy

Jan 12, 2018

Does Elon Musk hate free markets?

Tesla's obsession with coordinating all stages of production in-house has been trumpeted as part of its genius, but can the dream last?

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

Share

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is a peculiar billionaire. He seems to have an aversion to markets. Given the choice between buying something and making it, he chooses the latter. While other car-makers outsource, he insources.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment