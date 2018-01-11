Turnbull’s terrifying new ‘espionage’ laws endanger many innocent people
This move adds yet another layer on existing legislation that is designed to protect the government from embarrassment, rather than from genuine threats.
Jan 11, 2018
If the Turnbull government gets its way, proposed legislation — introduced on the day the same-sex marriage law passed the House of Representatives a few weeks ago — means that innocent people could be treated and punished as foreign agents for simply doing their job or following their principles. Such reforms would be dangerous; laws that unnecessarily undermine fundamental rights do not make us safer.
