Jan 11, 2018

Turnbull’s terrifying new ‘espionage’ laws endanger many innocent people

This move adds yet another layer on existing legislation that is designed to protect the government from embarrassment, rather than from genuine threats.

Greg Barns — Barrister and writer

Greg Barns and Anna Talbot

Barrister and writer / Lawyer

If the Turnbull government gets its way, proposed legislation — introduced on the day the same-sex marriage law passed the House of Representatives a few weeks ago — means that innocent people could be treated and punished as foreign agents for simply doing their job or following their principles. Such reforms would be dangerous; laws that unnecessarily undermine fundamental rights do not make us safer.

