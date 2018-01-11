Razer: Trump was tragedy, Winfrey would be farce
Oprah Winfrey is a neoliberal moraliser whose advice to the many to “visualise” their better fortune is at fundamental odds with welfare spending. She should not be president.
Jan 11, 2018
Oprah Winfrey is a neoliberal moraliser whose advice to the many to “visualise” their better fortune is at fundamental odds with welfare spending. She should not be president.
“Hegel remarks,” wrote Marx, “that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.”
Powered by Taboola
22 thoughts on “Razer: Trump was tragedy, Winfrey would be farce”
Nah!
Kim Kardashwhatever would be a better choice.
Or perhaps that bloke from that TV programme that nobody watches,
It’s curious how “equal pay” sounds more about the aspiration to legitimizing “obscene/overpay” : while the plight of the unemployed and working poor are not only overlooked as easily as their need for living wages, but forking out from their meagre resources to make the overpaid richer.
How much is “enough” : compared to those who have bugger all.
While the rich work and run the system.
And there is a suggestion here in Oz that, should we become a republic, the masses must vote directly for the president? Disaster on a grand scale…we would probably end up with some ‘well-known’ idiot who doesn’t even understand his/her role.
Or worse, one who wants to promote his/her image to the detriment of everyone else…bit like the president of another well known country!
I am sure you’re right. We may be lucky with the odd decent one, but for the most part I’m sure it would be a case either of biggest show-pony wins or rolling out some ‘safe’ establishment stooge who turns out to be a turkey (along the lines of Robert Doyle as mayor of Melbourne).
Not all republics are the same. Ireland, where the President plays no part in the political government of the country, has had a run of very good Presidents who have represented their nation well. An Australian republic should have Parliamentary, not Presidential government.
well said Helen!
Oprah for Prez is just a Tar Baby story for Il Douche and his pale, gross Brer. It still won’t save him from being hung upside down from a 5th Avenue gibbet.
“My fellow Americans …… look under you stool!”
Yes Trump’s a tragedy, now Oprah’s a farce. Anyone who reads knows that American politics is rife with corruption and therefore any politician who rises to be of presidential consideration is inherently corrupted. Is there anyone who you consider to be worthy of presidential nomination. Any one who could be bothered to run that is.
nyone who campaigns for public office becomes disqualified for holding any office at all.
Thomas More, Utopia
You’re almost paraphrasing Marx. Groucho that is :-).
I TOTALLY agree Helen, haven’t we learnt from Donald Trump
Heaven forbid calls for Craig McLachlan for president.
Thanks Helen. I guess that talk “O for Prez” covers over the appalling failure to promote and support thoughtful, articulate younger Democrats – surely Obama wasn’t the only one in the cupboard.