John Singleton’s Oz interview is a thing to behold
The national broadsheet took time out on Monday to tell us what John Singleton thinks of the #metoo movement, for some reason.
Jan 11, 2018
On Monday, as TV and theatre actor Craig McLachlan became the latest public figure to be embroiled in a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace, there was one question on the lips of everyone in the Crikey bunker: “Sure, sure, these stories are awful. But what does entrepreneur and racing enthusiast John Singleton make of all of this?”
9 thoughts on “John Singleton’s Oz interview is a thing to behold”
Singo mansplaining? Who’d a’ thought it?
The Oz interviewing him? Who’s surprised?
Both are irrelevant!
How many people wouldn’t take Overington’s call before Singleton did?
“Setting the news agenda” : “Is it news : or did you catch it from Limited News?”
If true, good on him. We’ll soon see if the ‘girls’ back him up.
For what it’s worth in the equation, I seem to recall his numerous ex-wives are all on good terms with him. No mean feat.
Agree 1+
We may smirk at this offering from Singo but it’s better than the rest of The Australian’s content.
Sounded just like any speech from Grandpa Simpson.
Don’t fret Charlie,it’s only January and you’re bound to find something worth writing about this year.