Honduras is open for business, no matter the cost to human rights
The Honduran government's harsh response to protests against alleged electoral fraud and economic policies that would see the country carved up by investors has been sadly predictable.
3 thoughts on “Honduras is open for business, no matter the cost to human rights”
After that story, NO electronic voting…EVER…in Oz!
At least we have scrutineers and solid ballot papers to ‘recount’ if necessary.
Is it possible ie defendable; that the evolution of the human species is approaching an unstable ‘high tide’ benchmark for social governance, functionality? From this time forward the species has begun a tumultuous descent whereby individualism contests governance and an acceptable social order in current form, will no longer exist?
I feel sick. Poor bastards.
Thanks for the story Warwick.