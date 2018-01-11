 Menu lock
Fake news overload … good feud guide … new Weekend Today hosts …

Yet another Australian news satire website has launched, with rather strong echoes of its biggest rival in the game, The Betoota Advocate.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Fake news. Yet another Australian news satire website has launched, with rather strong echoes of its biggest rival in the game. The Aussie Advocate has billed itself as “Australia’s newest kid on the block of satire news websites”, and its name and website feel pretty similar to those of The Betoota Advocate, launched in 2014.

2 comments

2 thoughts on “Fake news overload … good feud guide … new Weekend Today hosts …

  1. Draco Houston

    ISIS changes name to WASWAS is a good joke at least.

    1. Steve

      Barely. Looks pretty average, and even Betoota is pretty lame most of the time (Clickhole is the gold standard). Not looking forward to this turning up in my Facebook newsfeed. At least the execrable SBS Comedy is no more!