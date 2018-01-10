 Menu lock
Sections Menu

United States

Jan 10, 2018

Trump’s economy failing dismally to catch the global tailwinds

Trump's usual enthusiastic bellowing about economic progress under his administration belies the real danger of ignoring America's failure to keep step with the rest of the world.

Alan Austin — Freelance journalist

Alan Austin

Freelance journalist

Share

US president Donald Trump’s latest tweet claimed “The Stock Market has been creating tremendous benefits for our country in the form of not only Record Setting Stock Prices, but present and future Jobs, Jobs, Jobs …”

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “Trump’s economy failing dismally to catch the global tailwinds

  1. bref

    Oh well, only 3 years to go.

  2. graybul

    As always Alan . . . other side of the coin; restores balance and perspective. Appreciated.

  3. CML

    Thank you Alan for a few ‘facts’. Beats fake news every time!!

  4. AR

    As usual, AA’s lucid style and laser perspicacity is a joy to behold, a worthy model since the retirement of Mega George.
    Thank you very much – another keeper in my Word.docs.