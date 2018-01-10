Trump’s economy failing dismally to catch the global tailwinds
Trump's usual enthusiastic bellowing about economic progress under his administration belies the real danger of ignoring America's failure to keep step with the rest of the world.
US president Donald Trump’s latest tweet claimed “The Stock Market has been creating tremendous benefits for our country in the form of not only Record Setting Stock Prices, but present and future Jobs, Jobs, Jobs …”
4 thoughts on “Trump’s economy failing dismally to catch the global tailwinds”
Oh well, only 3 years to go.
As always Alan . . . other side of the coin; restores balance and perspective. Appreciated.
Thank you Alan for a few ‘facts’. Beats fake news every time!!
As usual, AA’s lucid style and laser perspicacity is a joy to behold, a worthy model since the retirement of Mega George.
Thank you very much – another keeper in my Word.docs.