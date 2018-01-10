Rundle: how to lose friends and alienate people, Spectator style
Toby Young, like most of the right, deals with self-hatred by turning it on others.
Jan 10, 2018
Toby Young, like most of the right, deals with self-hatred by turning it on others.
They’ve only gone and bloody done it again! The Spectator, the magazine whose Down-Under editors dropped a cool half-million in libel damages — plus God knows what costs — over wild allegations arising from the Queensland floods, the British wing of the magazine (i.e. the bit worth reading) has come a cropper, with the rapid rise and fall of Toby Young, ageing post-punk London kid turned conservative turned — just a week ago — the government’s appointed representative of students, in higher ed management, a position he has already resigned from. Thereby hangs a tale …
Powered by Taboola
7 thoughts on “Rundle: how to lose friends and alienate people, Spectator style”
Sweet (,) Comrade! Can one weary of schadenfreude?
Fascinating (and informative) piece Guy.
Esp liked that sting in the tail. “What was in the 1980s one of the best-edited magazines in the world is now a spite-slum for the witlessly abusive.”
Why is their inevitable demise taking so long?
Toby Young, one of the few people in the world who could say they were flattered by being played by Simon Pegg:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYTlY4-9uf0
Obviously the dimwit training process at Eton produced more than one Boris. The old Thatcher hatred of the North is still there. My uncle had lived in England since 1938 when he died in 2013. He was an Oxford PhD and a rather well known scientist. He lived in the south, but he despised the Tories and all they stood for. What he would make of today’s incompetent nitwits I shudder to think.
Ever wonder what it would be like to be stuck in a Spectator Xmas Party?
Canapes and cock tales with Barnsey (Terry), Weisser and Rowan “The Alpaca” Dean (looks, humour)….?
“Oh look, here comes the cyanide waiter….”
The hemorrhoidally humorous Young wrote excoriatingly of his, by then deceased, father for not noticing that he was a hopeless cannabis addict.
In that Speccie piece he went on to vaunt that the Law protected people like him from themselves.
Quo vardis, arsehole?