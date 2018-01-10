Libs eat their young to protect an intergenerational theft racket
That the Liberals are so quick to crush one of their young leaders tells you everything you need to know.
For anyone who doubts that the Liberal Party is no longer the party of free enterprise, the pile-on against a Young Liberal who made the mistake of offering a semi-helpful suggestion to the housing affordability crisis is proof.
21 thoughts on “Libs eat their young to protect an intergenerational theft racket”
The attack was a factional assault and he had defected from their faction, I think. Also the Liberal right are extremely vicious to anyone outside their sphere of influence. They are a bunch of social Darwinists who actually believe their own propaganda. Everyone should actually meet some Young Liberals to see what kind of horrors are in store for all of us in the future. Most of them seem to be in the Liberal right.
Wow! Baby boomers are the worst generation of people to espouse the doctrine of divine right since the English reformation. Not sure who their god is though, Supreme Being Chevron, His Holiness Halliburton, Coke the Creator or Nike the All Knowing.
Wow, nothing like a bit of stereotyping, hey?
I’m calling bullshit on this one.
In the early 80s when I married, my wife and I lived in Neutral Bay, Sydney. We had a car each, walked down the road for the ferry to work and up the road to the Oaks pub. We had a very comfortable life. It still took us only 3 years of saving to buy a fixer upper in Manly. Thats affordable housing!
Until we reach that point again we need to go back to what happened after the depression and after WW2. My grandfather, a low income carpenter for the council, lived in a ‘council house’. He, and many thousands across the country, was able to put a roof over his family’s head and raise his children with dignity.
Like most countries in the world we need to go back to the concept of social housing, so the current low income generation can also live with dignity. Every town in the country should have a program of social housing. We also need to bring in European style rental regulations.
The American style ‘dog eat dog’ system we have hasn’t worked and will not work into the future, especially as more and more people will fall out of work in the robotic future we’re inevitably facing.
One correction for the above. It took us 3 years to save for a deposit on the house in Manly.
You’re right, the big dogs have eaten way to much and what’s left of the pack is looking pretty fat and weak, ripe for a correction.
I’d like to see what your actual argument is regarding your claim that the CGT exemption is more damaging than the negative gearing legislation. You also seem to ignore the fact many people in the boomer generation will eventually be handing down their properties to their kids, and I find it curious that someone who claims to be against this supposed generational theft, has no problem with the class theft that would occur if middle class boomers were forced to downgrade or sell off their primary residence entirely just to survive. In fact wouldn’t such a change cause even more generational theft via loss of inheritance?!
‘Selling their residence to survive’? ease up mate no one will be on the street and starving. So people with a million+ dollar house are allowed to get a pension off everyuone to make sure they have money left over for their kids. Sounds like the actions of degenerate mooching off the State to me.
No matter the rightness or wrongness here, as our society gets more unjust and unequal, these type of arguments are going to grow and become more forceful as a generation of have-nots become angrier. Its time for some real action instead of tinkering around the edges leading to 1 or 2 percent drops in house prices.
Ripping the pension away from cash poor single home owning millionaires is not going to result in significant improvement to the federal budget or reduced pressure on the retail housing market.
Meaningful reform would include tackling those people who own multiple properties, via CGT and NG reform. That seemed to be of little interest to Harry Stutchbury (he ruled such moves out as an unwarranted tax grab). Far from being a “semi-helpful suggestion”, Stutchbury’s suggestion that the primary residence be included for the purpose of means testing pension eligibility is a triviality and a distraction from any meaningful reform. I’m actually surprised the right-wing Libs named had a problem with it.
Forcing retirees to sell their family home is just not workable in a free society and wouldn’t alleviate the housing shortage and would have almost no effect on housing affordability. Frankly the best way to make the market more equatable is to have a massive build of social housing spread widely across the country. The low incomers will have housing with dignity and the retirees will sell and buy in the market of the day. Let the wealthy stew in their own juices and fight over their high priced investments among themselves.
Adam like so many, appears to ignore the broader tax implications of levying the CGT on the primary residence and or introducing a land/property tax on owner occupiers.
In both cases, you would need to account for the cost of owning the property. Would such costs be limited to just interest paid, or would it extend to local rates, building insurance. and even land tax itself. And what about repairs and renovations. Would any or all of these be fully deductible on a yearly basis – or carried forward to the point of sale. Or would some be depreciation items.
If yearly, would the deductions be open to to both partners to claim in whole or part where there is joint ownership.
Would splitting costs be allowed. Would the deduction apply by default to the highest or lowest income earner in a spousal partnership.
The ability to manipulate the tax outcomes would spawn an entire industry of lawyers and accountants dedicated to getting you the best tax deal – all while adding more fuel to house prices.
And clearly the more you earn the better the tax arrangements would become.
The mind boggles as to how easily this could be gamed with the rich yet again the winners. And the working poor and average middle class royally screwed over by land taxes on unrealised capital appreciation.
It might surprise many younger people but there are plenty of people in their 50s and 60s who are still working for low wages and got themselves a home decades ago.
And the same holds for those still renting. A lack of affordable home ownership is not just an issue for young people it actually impacts all age groups.
The unintended consequences of changing the tax treatment of your family home could easily result in far worse tax outcome for Treasury than the current situation as it applies to owner occupiers.
Remiving the CGT exemption on a primary residence would be utter madness. Generating a significant tax bill when a homeowner moves between two identically priced properties is manifestly unfair.
Agree that the primary residence could be included in the pension test though, above a certain $ threshold at least.
Phen, you have just made the case for replacing stamp duty on property transactions with an annual land tax levied on all property. The ACT has done this. Resident property owners already pay such a tax, it’s just that it’s known as ‘Council Rates’. Victoria introduced a similar tax (but called a levy) to fund the emergency services (notably fire services) after the Royal Commission which followed the 2009 bushfire noted that the previous levy which applied only to household insurance policies was an inefficient way of raising the necessary funds. I would note as an aside, that my insurance bill doesn’t seem to have gone down after that levy was removed, but I now pay the emergency services levy with my Council Rates.
We don’t have to eat the elderly to help the young. It is frankly insane to me that we are talking about such things at all. Like it was said in The Castle: ‘It’s the vibe’.
Our friend Suckberry is well out of touch.
Many of us would love to get a reverse mortgage to supplement our meager pension.
The catch is they are only available to residents of some ( more affluent ) suburbs, in Capital cities.
The main argument against his idea was that it would have little impact on anything at all, other than some very well-off pensioners. If enacted, it would have to have a very high threshold anyway, which would then only lead to very high-priced houses becoming available, which isn’t where the problem is.
The CGT discount is the smelly cat in the whole argument. Personally I find negative gearing just deplorable socially, and economically, but that is the lesser of two evils. My main concern with negative gearing is that there are a lot of muppets who haven’t done their sums and are only in the black due to unsustainable price increases. It’s a foolish proposition to think that you are going to make money by decreasing your income, and therefore pay less tax!
The people who are making money out of negative gearing are the banks, real estate agents and Domain, oh, and the state governments with their stamp duties. Everyone else is in for a ripe surprise.