Razak’s Malaysia might be crazier than Trump’s America right now
With all the attention on Trump, people don't seem to have noticed the utterly bizarre political political narrative unfolding in Malaysia right now.
Jan 10, 2018
Malaysian Prime Ministerial candidate Mahathir Mohamad
6 thoughts on “Razak’s Malaysia might be crazier than Trump’s America right now”
When Elites play . . . always; the people pay!
Malaysia has been a political problem not just for Australia but all of Asia for ages now. Mahathir might seem like a good option compared to Razak, which is testimony to how crazy things have got. Best wishes to the populace trying to sort that one out.
Mahathir has quite the Joh-Bjelke’s about him I reckon.
Trump and Razak would be great mates, but crooks, with a huge ego.
How can Damien Kingsbury write about Malaysian politics when he doesn’t know the Malaysian Prime Minister’s name? Najib Razak isn’t Razak. He’s Najib. Or Mr Najib if you want to be polite. Malays in Malaysia don’t have surnames and Razak is Najib’s father’s name. Anwar Ibrahim isn’t Ibrahim. That’s his father. He’s Anwar. Or Mr Anwar. No Malaysian publication, nor any expert writer on Malaysia would get these well-known names wrong so what does that say about Kingsbury’s research for this piece?
It is utterly banal shamelessness of Mahathir’s fancy footwork that is so inspiring, not unlike Abbottrocious seeing the light on Hanson after being the prime mover in her imprisonment.
BTW, what Rais said about ‘surnmames’ – that the author gets Mahathir correct but not the others is typical of his cut’n’paste verbiage, whatever the subject.
Yes Damien, I was nigh on astonished when I learned that Mahathir “Asian Values” Mohamad was going to champion the Opposition parties of long-traduced leader Anwar Ibrahim.
I look back on those years when Mahathir, the PM of a country that has racism written into its Constitution, liked to bag Australians for being (hullo) racist! Which led to his promotion of “Asian values” which, as best as I could figure at the time, meant anti-democratic, anti-equality, post-colonial old raja family plutocracy, if not kleptocracy. Certainly his successor, Najib Razak, seems to have greatly refined the latter.
Are we about to witness the greatest fall from a horse since St Paul fell on the road to Damascus? If so, I can only think it is the man’s daughter giving him such enlightened advice.