LEAKED: Oprah announces 2020 White House run plus cabinet position for Dr Phil
Finally, the world can witness the final rise to power of the queen of daytime TV, thanks to writer and satirist Ben Pobjie.
Jan 10, 2018
Investigative humourist Ben Pobjie has been given an exclusive sneak peek at Oprah’s draft speech for the announcement of her presidential candidacy. We doubted the authenticity of this document until we noted the inordinate number of references to “natural remedies” in the policy platform (classic Oprah). We publish it here in full.
9 thoughts on “LEAKED: Oprah announces 2020 White House run plus cabinet position for Dr Phil”
I thought it was a spoof right up to the final ‘More after these messages.’
It’s obviously not.
Well, they’ve already got Donald Duck; what else is left to conquer other than have Oprah as the first female president.
What a conceited, condescending piece of racist, sexist crap you have served up here today.
Yes let’s debate the issues but to use satire as your first response is little better that the crap News Corp serves up.
Did the job of editor at Crikey get outsourced to a 3rd year university student who still can’t over their jokes from last year’s revue.
Can one satirise Oprah (a woman of considerable power and profile) without you finding it sexist and racist? If so, please provide pointers as to how.
Mr Mansfield will use any excuse to bag Crikey, usually hyperbolically. The attack on the editor, or editorial processes is standard; one wonders why he bothers with a subscription, or who is paying it?
The right has co-opted much of the language of the left, shrieking “racism!” “sexism!” and, of course “freedom of speech!” whenever and wherever they feel their privilege may be under attack. Also they have no sense of humour and very small hands.
Btw the idea of Oprah as president is surely beyond satire. Like, surely we do not have to say that.
And yet, and yet, how many said the same thing of the Drumpfster?
Why can they not elect a sane and responsible leader, such as Al Gore, trying to distribute wealth to the other 99.9 percent of the population and save the world from warming to +4 degrees Celsius?
Haven’t had a laugh like that for ages…….comedy gold Pobjie
Now where can I sign up to the campaign and do you think we can convince her to become the President of this here, can’t come soon enough, United States of Oz as well?