With Australia Day looming, Turnbull and Dutton would do well to remember Cronulla
The Prime Minister and Peter Dutton have taken the low-road in their quest for political capital, and will do nothing but drive communities apart in Victoria and elsewhere.
8 thoughts on “With Australia Day looming, Turnbull and Dutton would do well to remember Cronulla”
If Melbournians are too afraid to go to restaurants at night due to perceived gang menace, I’m too afraid to leave the house (day or night) for fear of running into Peter Dutton. Same odds.
I get the feeling this government has realised that the wheels have well and truly fallen off the neoliberal bandwagon and they have no chance of being re-elected as they pander to the economic desires of the rich. The answer clearly is to fog voters’ minds with racist panic.
Of course, as an alternative they could try governing from the centre for the benefit of all Australians. But I guess that’s too much to ask of this entitled, compromised crowd.
The only gang we need to fear is the Murdoch, 2GB, Dutton, Turnbull, right wing hit squad.
“As a society we are better than this”?
Then why do we have the Limited News Party elected to govern?
Watching the Burns-Novick “The Vietnam War” – I was struck by history, and how much “Tricky Dicky” Nixon there is about “Milhous” Turnbull – all that bullshit before : and you don’t know what you get ’til after he’s elected?
And those “plumbers”? Except here we call them ‘ASIO’ and the ‘AFP’ – and they leak and flood union offices, for media-PR shots – to help Milhous’ re-election? ….. Under P. “Liddy” Dutton?
When has Turnbull not taken the low road, it is only the media and extremists in the L/NP who believes he is a moderate.
Why is anyone surprised that Talcum is trying to look tough on Labor and the causes of Labor?
Bipartisanship. No doubt they will complain about it sometime this year.