Glen Le Lievre

Jan 10, 2018

Glen Le Lievre

5 comments

5 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre

  1. zut alors

    Bravo, one of your best.

  2. graybul

    Our House
    dark practices exist
    fear stalks, naught
    not one aware
    oppressive black despair
    but laugh and cry
    all truths deny
    waiting bated
    light, transparency
    accountability revived
    Democracy survived?

  3. Duncan Farrow

    Magnificent.

  4. klewso

    He kept the nation in the dark long enough re The Real Malcolm.

  5. AR

    He was always a dim bulb but, compared to his colleagues he could be the Sun King.