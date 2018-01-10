We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
5 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre”
Bravo, one of your best.
Our House
dark practices exist
fear stalks, naught
not one aware
oppressive black despair
but laugh and cry
all truths deny
waiting bated
light, transparency
accountability revived
Democracy survived?
Magnificent.
He kept the nation in the dark long enough re The Real Malcolm.
He was always a dim bulb but, compared to his colleagues he could be the Sun King.