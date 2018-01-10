Bannon leaves Breitbart … seeing double … Oprah 2020 …
Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon has left the organisation amid a row over comments he allegedly made were reported in Michael Wolff's new book about Donald Trump.
Bannon leaves Breitbart. Steve Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News, where he was executive chairman, the company has announced. Bannon was forced out amid the furore over comments he allegedly made about US President Donald Trump’s mental fitness that were published in Fire and Fury, a book by Michael Wolff. The New York Times reports Bannon’s departure was forced by Rebekah Mercer, a one-time financial patron. Bannon had worked with the Trump election campaign, and then as chief strategist in the administration, before he was sacked. In a statement published on Breitbart, the company said it would work with Bannon on a “smooth transition”. More on Fire and Fury’s grand claims here.
