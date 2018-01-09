Why do newspapers now literally wrap themselves in ads?
In newspapers' heyday, they would never have dreamed of selling front pages to advertisers. But we're seeing it more and more for one reason: Money.
Jan 9, 2018
There once was a time a newspaper wouldn’t dream of selling its front page to an advertiser. Back in those days, the front page was meant to sell what was in the paper, not pay for it. There was enough money to be made on advertising inside.
