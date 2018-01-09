Rhetoric on ‘African gangs’ is in keeping with Dutton’s entire career
Jan 9, 2018
Crikey readers respond to the media and political rhetoric around "African gangs" .
Barry Welch writes: Re.”‘African gang’ rhetoric goes beyond dog-whistling” (Monday)
The comment by James Burke is suitably terrifying. At least we have the fact that everyone has to actually make a decision on Election Day. The fairly low rate of informal votes or donkey votes indicates that most voters do actually make a choice, unlike the lazy Americans, who can’t be bothered to participate in basic democracy. Compulsory voting means that you have to think, to decide if the cost of laziness is worth it, and to choose a candidate. People have died for this privilege. Use it wisely.
Some Americans may be lazy but don’t forget the millions who are actively deprived of the vote by state administrations that deregister former felons and anyone likely to vote against them who has a similar name and date of birth to someone registered in another state. Add to that rampant gerrymandering and the perception that the US has, according to Gore Vidal, “one party, the Property Party which has two right wings: Republican and Democrat.” At least in Australia you can squeeze a strip of paper in between the Liberal and National parties on the one hand and the right wing of the Labor Party on the other with the Greens as an additional, electable choice.
I abhor low voter turnout in principle but, if ever there were a choice between the evil of two lesser, it was between the Drumpfster & la Klingon.
Just being obliged to trudge to the local school and get your cholesterol sanny doesn’t mean that we often have much of a choice between slightly less appalling than tuther lot.