Korea talks are just one step on the long and treacherous road to peace
North and South Korea will sit down to discuss participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics amid some of the highest tensions in recent memory. But will the gesture be enough?
Jan 9, 2018
Talks today between representatives of North and South Korea are expected to begin a de-escalation of tensions that had, over recent months, brought North Korea alarmingly close to nuclear war. The tensions arose as a result of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and long-range missile-testing, which present a major threat to a number of aligned countries, including South Korea, Japan, the United States and, potentially, Australia.
3 thoughts on “Korea talks are just one step on the long and treacherous road to peace”
North and South Korea should be talking…..hard!
Trump should shut his f***ing mouth.
Such a shame that the telex from Langley VA is still functional.
One thinks reunification is the only long term hope, but how you could ever do that with the Kim dynasty is hard to imagine. The Iran link is interesting. Another example of failed US middle-east policy coming home to roost?