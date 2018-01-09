Is Martin Hamilton-Smith Australian politics’ greatest ever turncoat?
Ever in search of greener grass: meet the man who has changed political parties more often than most people change their outfits.
Jan 9, 2018
Nick Xenophon’s threat to major parties in the upcoming South Australian election is undisputable and just over two months out from the poll his SA Best party has claimed their first ministerial scalp.
6 thoughts on “Is Martin Hamilton-Smith Australian politics’ greatest ever turncoat?”
The answer to the headline question is ‘NO’. That honour still belongs to Billy Hughes. Famously, when asked why he had never joined the Country Party, Hughes replied, “A man has to draw the line somewhere.”
I know little of the man’s principles, if any, but to denigrate someone for changing their mind is to raise JK Galbraith’s axiom.
Even Kerr’s Cur came to regret his actions and became enlightened so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.
It is this sort of nyah-nyah reportage that makes politics such a despicable, ethics free zone.
If someone has a Damascene conversion, it should be welcomed if moral.
Otherwise Xenophon probably pings it “… I wish he wouldn’t help”.
Mr Hamilton-Headline is considered somewhat of a joke among my circle of friends. His defection to Labor was considered a low act even by the standards of Australian politics.
Still, to paraphrase Paul Keating, at least you know that the self serving are trying.
Good to see Xenophon telling him to, er, nick off.
Actually I’d rate Joe Lyons and Billy Hughes higher on the “rat scale”. Both destroyed their own party which just happened to be in government, and took with them a large chunk of the Labor caucus into a merger with the conservative opposition. They then took on the leadership of the merged party and ended up as the prime minister. Rather larger acts of bastardry than Hamilton-Smith who was, as Gough might have put it, “a fucking pissant state politician”. Hughes did the counter-rat 12 years later and brought down the conservative Nationalist Party government of Stanley Bruce, from which he was expelled. Then he joined Lyons’ United Australia Party, and was even its leader briefly at age 78 after Lyons’death and Menzies’dumping. Having failed to call a party meeting for 18 months, he was expelled again and eventually wound up in the Liberal Party where he remained until his long-overdue demise in 1951. Makes Hamilton-Smith look like a piker.
Charlie…the ‘undisputed’ threat is retreating somewhat, according to the Essential Poll out today. In SA, Mr X now has 22% support, while the Labour party is on 51% (2PP).
Everyone appears to be waking up to the fraudster/showman…so I wouldn’t be counting chickens just yet if I were you!!!
You are often so perspicacious but have a blind spot when it comes to ALP, despite being headed by bumBoil Shlernt.
In the matter of Xenophon however, if you told me it was raining I’d be getting out the sunscreen & big floppy hats.