How accused men are responding to sexual harassment allegations
Barely a week seems to go by lately without another powerful man accused of sexual harassment and indecent assault. We take a look at the different ways they respond.
Jan 9, 2018
Barely a week seems to go by lately without another powerful man accused of sexual harassment and indecent assault. We take a look at the different ways they respond.
Barely a week seems to go by without another powerful man accused of sexual harassment and indecent assault. Today, The Age has reported fresh allegations against Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle, who’s currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal being investigated by the Melbourne City Council. It’s become a familiar story, a well-established pattern, following the revelations last year about Fox News’ Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, producer Harvey Weinstein and others. But one thing that doesn’t always follow the same pattern is how the accused men react.
Powered by Taboola
9 thoughts on “How accused men are responding to sexual harassment allegations”
No, not Kevin Spacey. One of my most favourite movies is “American Beauty” and I absolutely love Kevin Spacey in this movie. How can I look at this man the same way after the allegations of underage sexual assault? In American Beauty he has a relationship with his teenage daughter’s friend. I hope movie hasn’t become reality.
Are there any honourable men left?
Man Oh Man!
WTF is going on in the world lately? The aliens who are running this experiment on planet earth, must be putting something in the water or atmosphere.
Zeke I believe there are an abundance of “honorable Men” out there. This current fad for shaming and blaming “Old White Men” for everything since the beginning of time, is starting to really infuriate me. Yes a number of people (any colour you like) in positions of power have used that power to gain privilege and control over things and people. Most notably Yank Presidents and other political leaders, but lots of others of the “Elite”.
Now with the Media looking to fill the 24 Hr cycle any old crap gets a megga beatup.
The ” Perpetually Enraged Mob ” can get enraged if anyone says anything to do with race or origin for non whites but slag off white MEN to your hearts content.
I do not believe that female persons should have to put up with harassment at work, or play but I have a suspicion that there would be very few out there who haven’t told a joke because it was funny or clever which someone with a grudge could construe as offensive or sexist and thus harassment. Or made some quip or remark the same effect.
I have also had many occasions when a female person has made similar jokes and remarks. Also there have been many occasions where both parties had a tete-a-tete and enjoyed the interaction. But now, if one of them had a grudge, I would be in deep for harassment, should they so desire.
I also suspect that if I was wealthy some might see an opportunity to screw me over for a large amount of money, with a claim of harassment.
Further enraging me are adverts on TV showing men to be dolts and female persons as all-wise. Like that one for garden watering stuff. Where are the “Perpetually Enraged “when they’re needed?
I agree with a lot of what you write but I’m worried about censorship after hearing about them cancelling the latest Doctor Blake Mysteries because of the media attention on Craig McLachlan. Are they also going to ban the showing of American Beauty on TV or ban any film by Weinstein?
I don’t understand this censorship. The actor in the movie is not the person, although Spacey mentioned that his character in American Beauty to be close to his own nature.
And not one of these approaches has worked in the slightest. With the possible exception of Rush, for whom the circumstances arent remotely clear, they all look just as guilty after going into damage control.
As illustrated by the Spacey allegations, this is not about sex, it is about power, hierarchy & obedience of underlings, biding their time & holding their tongues in the expectation that they too will, someday, be able to be just as abusive and ugly.
A concise encapsulation of the ‘Star’ system.
Well said AR…right on the money!
It seems to me that a lot of ‘Old White Men’ are now reaping what they’ve sown. All that they once eagerly abused and disempowered others to gain is now being returned to them as attention they richly earn and deserve!
It’s turned into a Twitter Lynch mob of all things white & male. If it’s taking on people abusing power, as a man, I’m on your side. If it’s purely about feeling good and making it a gender issue I have nothing to say. Conflating the ‘best’ and ‘worst’ hurts the victims. Going after every allegation as an unthinking mob risks an innocent victim – with possibly Geoffrey Rush being the first.
And what was the frigging point of this article? You forgot to mention Louie CK admitted and owned his actions (different) and point out the Kevin spaceys response was different to the others!