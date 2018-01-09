 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Jan 9, 2018

Crikey Worm: more McLachlan accusers come forward

Good morning, early birds. Yet more women have come forward with allegations against TV actor Craig McLachlan, and Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle faces a second claim of sexual harassment. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Share

TWO MORE CONTACT POLICE ABOUT MCLACHLAN

Following the joint ABC-Fairfax investigation into accusations of indecent assault against Craig McLachlan, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that at least two more people have contacted police concerning the actor’s alleged behaviour.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: more McLachlan accusers come forward

  1. Arky

    When I read the hatchet job on Tessa Sullivan yesterday, my alarm went off that this was Doyle calling in his favours with News Corp. The Age’s confirmation today that the Herald-Sun was acting as the mouthpiece for Doyle’s PR flacks is unsurprising.

    Sadly, this completely unethical act by the Herald-Sun will pass completely unmentioned, such is the deplorable state of the media today, and yet people who work there will continue to call themselves journalists and continue to insist that they have some kind of credibility.