Crikey Worm: more McLachlan accusers come forward
Good morning, early birds. Yet more women have come forward with allegations against TV actor Craig McLachlan, and Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle faces a second claim of sexual harassment. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: more McLachlan accusers come forward”
When I read the hatchet job on Tessa Sullivan yesterday, my alarm went off that this was Doyle calling in his favours with News Corp. The Age’s confirmation today that the Herald-Sun was acting as the mouthpiece for Doyle’s PR flacks is unsurprising.
Sadly, this completely unethical act by the Herald-Sun will pass completely unmentioned, such is the deplorable state of the media today, and yet people who work there will continue to call themselves journalists and continue to insist that they have some kind of credibility.