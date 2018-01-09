Vale Tandberg … McLachlan projects grind to a halt … Holy War 2018 …
Walkley Award-winning cartoonist Ron Tandberg has died, remembered by his colleagues at The Age for his wry humour.
Jan 9, 2018
Walkley Award-winning cartoonist Ron Tandberg has died, remembered by his colleagues at The Age for his wry humour.
Vale Ron Tandberg. Beloved cartoonist Ron Tandberg has been remembered by colleagues from The Age, following his death on New Year’s Eve from cancer. In an obituary for The Age today, colleague and friend Tony Wright has remembered the Walkley Award-winning cartoonist’s wry humour:
Powered by Taboola
7 thoughts on “Vale Tandberg … McLachlan projects grind to a halt … Holy War 2018 …”
The Abdel-Magied is utterly moronic though. Like there’s any meaningful comparison between pinching a loaf of bread and raiding a service station with a machete.
*The Abdel-Magied tweet
Magied is obviously smarter than you. Do you think that bread pinching is all the convicts were transported for? I read the books held at Port Arthur pertaining to the convicts under their care. It wasn’t a pretty read. There were plenty of convicts who had done a lot worse than raid a petrol station with a weapon.
History is amazing. You should read some.
I must express admiration for such a low effort post getting someone mad enough to write about it in a serious newspaper for adults. Lovely work.
It wasn’t in a serious newspaper for adults. It was just the Australian.
YAM certainly never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity to say something sensible.
Still my favourite Tandberg. The real Malcolm Fraser. https://goo.gl/yJoZ9P