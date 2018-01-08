Craig McLachlan fallout … editor quits over pay gap … ‘unmasked troll’ pleads guilty …
McLachlan throws Seven into damage control. Fairfax and the ABC have named actor and star of hit TV series The Doctor Blake Mysteries Craig McLachlan as a serial predator in a joint investigation. The ABC’s 7.30 program will air interviews tonight, and today’s Sydney Morning Herald and The Age carry a report from journalist Kate McClymont detailing the allegations. McLachlan has denied all the allegations of indecent assault and sexual harassment in a statement to Fairfax.
If the ABC `s charter states it must be fair and balanced then why aren`t they pursuing the reported allegations of sexual harassment of young women against Barnaby Joyce with the same vigour as the allegations against Craig Craig Mc Lachlan
I’m still waiting to hear about Quaedvlieg’s promotion’s couch – he’s been on full paid gardening leave for a longggg time now.