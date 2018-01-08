 Menu lock
Jan 8, 2018

Two men escape from immigration detention, Border Force keeps schtum

To hear Peter Dutton tell it, the real issue is "African crime gangs" in Victoria, but we hear there have been serious issues in Border Force since then -- perhaps should he stick to his knitting?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been one of the most media-friendly politicians in Australia over the yuletide period. Primarily, he has taken advantage of moral panic — over claims that “African gangs” are terrorising the streets of Melbourne — to decry the Victorian state government’s “politically correct,” “go soft” message to its police force.

2 comments

2 thoughts on “Two men escape from immigration detention, Border Force keeps schtum

  1. klewso

    Bloody Labor. I bet it was them that planned this break-out….. Wind up the AFP.

  2. Marilyn J Shepherd

    It’s not a crime to escape immigration detention anymore, the SA Supreme court threw out every case they brought against those who escaped from Woomera and even granted payment to one of the victims.