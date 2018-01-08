Two men escape from immigration detention, Border Force keeps schtum
To hear Peter Dutton tell it, the real issue is "African crime gangs" in Victoria, but we hear there have been serious issues in Border Force since then -- perhaps should he stick to his knitting?
2 thoughts on “Two men escape from immigration detention, Border Force keeps schtum”
Bloody Labor. I bet it was them that planned this break-out….. Wind up the AFP.
It’s not a crime to escape immigration detention anymore, the SA Supreme court threw out every case they brought against those who escaped from Woomera and even granted payment to one of the victims.