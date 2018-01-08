Flinders street attack shows our hypocrisy
On coverage of the Flinders Street attack
Jan 8, 2018
On coverage of the Flinders Street attack
Foad Munir writes: Re. “Flinders Street attack begets online racist hatred, which tabloids feed on” (December 22)
Since the recent car attack in Melbourne, right-wing media have been annoyed that the Police and the authorities didn’t call it a terrorist attack. These calls are made despite the guy having a history of mental illness, drug abuse and having no links to any terrorist organization. It seems that if you are a person of colour, different rules apply to you. Every day a new article is written against Islam and how the Muslim community doesn’t report these terrorists or denounce terrorism.
On the other hand, Matthew Riehl, who killed a cop and injured 4 others shared white Supremacist memes and views on his Facebook page and, yet no one reported him or stopped him from committing such a heinous act. No one called it a terrorist attack despite him following the ideology of white supremacy. Why are we not looking into the online radicalization of young white men? How many more people would have to die before we address this epidemic?
Powered by Taboola