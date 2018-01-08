 Menu lock
Fire and Furphy: just how credible are Michael Wolff’s claims about Trump?

Is there room within Michael Wolff's "exceptional storytelling" for, ya know, actual journalism?

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran — Associate Editor

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran

Associate Editor

US President Donald Trump is forever “about to be impeached”. The 25th Amendment is alive. Or so the US media would have us believe.

5 thoughts on "Fire and Furphy: just how credible are Michael Wolff's claims about Trump?

  1. klewso

    About a fake President?

  2. Hunt Ian

    Yes, the company Wolff kept to get sources for his book might leave him ready to brush over details. But then the whole enterprise is surely not needed to conclude that Trump is unfit for office. What is needed is a campaign that mobilises enough victims of Trump’s policies to enrich the 0.1% at the expense of the rest to end Republicans majorities in the US house and Senate

  3. Lee Tonkin

    I am halfway thru reading Fire and fury, and am most impressed by the quality of the report. It is not simply dissing the president, but forensically analysing the activities of the White House and its staff and influencers. It is more or less taken as a given that the President is incompetent, which is simply born out by the machinations of those around him. I don’t think your article author has actually read it.

  4. zut alors

    I enjoyed the report of Murdoch privately describing Trump as a ‘f***ing idiot’ – although he’s denied it. Ergo, he doesn’t think Trump is an idiot? That’s stretching credibility.

  5. AR

    By sheer happenstance I found a copy of his book on mudorc in an op-shop for 20 cents so had to have it.
    For all the horror that he is it should be remembered that a heart beat away is fundi xtian who is so afraid of his lack of virtue that he won’t be alone in a room with any woman but his wife.
    Gilead anyone?