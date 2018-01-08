‘African gang’ rhetoric goes beyond dog-whistling
Politicians are employing Trumpish methods to decry the spectre of "African gangs", and the media is all too eager to help out.
This summer, the “African gang” has shifted race and racism in Australia, and the media have been helping turn the screw. Australian politics has blown through the restraints of dog whistling, such as they are, into the overt racism of full-bore Trumpism.
22 thoughts on “‘African gang’ rhetoric goes beyond dog-whistling”
It’s easy to see why they Botha.
KLEWSO: Eeeek. It’s too early in the New Year for that pun. Isn’t?
Also, no. It’s going to grow grim & gritty this year.
Turnbull is a disgrace. With Dutton it’s to be expected.
It’s been appalling watching senior politicians who don’t live anywhere near Melbourne jump so eagerly on this bandwagon. It is possible to address a crime issue without damaging social cohesion, but these pricks don’t give a damn.
Not so much a dogwhistle as a brass band marching down Main Street.
Dutton is a putrid carbuncle on the arse of Australian society.
Putrid carbuncles don’t deserve that!
Meanwhile we have Murdoch’s Limited News business as usual – ‘putting the anal in analysis’.
KLEWSO: Where did you go for the holidays?
Fairfax have been no better.
There is no reason to think that racist trump-ets are required for election to the Australian parliament in all, or even most, electorates. There is therefore no reason for Crikey to imply that it is.
Vicious social media outbursts are not new, as the same sex marriage campaign showed.
A concerted campaign to deny Dutton re-election is clearly needed. Get up campaign, anyone?
Peter Dutton leaves no one in any doubt that being a QLD Walloper hog ties him to his true calling.
I don’t think Crikey was implying that this kind of trumpery was needed in order to get elected. The implication was that lazy and venal pollies saw it as an easy path to re-election and didn’t care about any consequences.
Good point about job losses in the media. With some exceptions, the best people often (eventually) take the redundancy packages, leaving behind the….
I directed a documentary in 2008 for SBS called “Community Cop’. This was in direct response to the main stream media beat up of African Gang violence but this time it was the youth from the Horn of Africa. In the documentary the youths from this community, living in the Flemington Housing estate articulated very clearly that if more than two of them walked down the street they were immediately labelled as a gang . The documentary includes a scene in which this exact things happens – the young men are walking home from the opening of a Police run youth gym in the North Melbourne Housing estate. I was riding with the community liaison officer from the Flemington Police station back to the station after what had been considered a successful night. Suddenly a call over the police radio – an African gang was terrorising the neighbourhood with baseball bats. It was the same youths I had just been filming at the gym opening walking peacefully home. Cop cars flew into the Flemington Estate, the young men scattered, the police pursued – for nothing…read Ta-Nehisi Coates to get the drift of how centuries of white supremacy render any black youth as criminal, and even more so when not solo. That such a powerful minster of the government as Dutton can play this card with impunity is chilling for every young non-white man in this this country. Lucky for them we don’t carry guns USA style in this country.