A brief timeline of Nelly Yoa’s key media appearances
South Sudanese-Australian commentator Nelly Yoa has been a prominent voice in the "African gang crisis" -- but he's not new to media attention.
Jan 8, 2018
South Sudanese-Australian commentator Nelly Yoa has been a prominent voice in the "African gang crisis" -- but he's not new to media attention.
In the midst of all the chatter about Victorian’s “African gang crisis” over the past few weeks, one face has been getting a good dose of media attention. South Sudanese-Australian Nelly Yoa wrote an op-ed for The Age, criticising the government and Victoria Police for a failure to act, as well as setting out some (apparently plagiarised) ideas for how to tackle crime among youth.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “A brief timeline of Nelly Yoa’s key media appearances”
Much of our media have a habit of seeking a ‘second opinion’ – that backs theirs – so they can pass theirs off as news?
Even worse they find a useful acceptable ”face” of the minority they want to demonise.
How did the Age not run some sort of check to make sure this fantasist chump wasn’t just blowing smoke up their arses to get attention? I mean, I expect this sort of garbage from News Ltd publications. Really I do expect it now from Fairfax too, though.
Whenever I hear the words ‘community leader/spokesbot‘ I make certain that I have the salt cellar handy.