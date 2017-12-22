 Menu lock
Dec 22, 2017

A terrifying issue, met with terrifying indifference

Crikey readers on the intelligence state

Crikey

On the intelligence state

Frank Brank writes: Re. “Keane: no politician has the spine to stand up to Australia’s intelligence state“(Thursday)

This is bloody terrifying! And of course if you’re not particularly worried about it, like the majority of Australians, just consider who the politician is that now sits on the top of this dark business. Your blood should be running cold.

Richard Shortt writes: Re. “Keane: no politician has the spine to stand up to Australia’s intelligence state“(Thursday) 

“Those who fight monsters must be careful not to become monsters themselves” as Nietzsche once said. In today’s complex and fractured world I sense many monster-fighters are at risk of this trap.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “A terrifying issue, met with terrifying indifference

  1. AR

    Richard – assuming that they weren’t nascent monsters before they got the gig.
    My contact, in divers countries, with spooks & their ilk suggests that the job damages people but there was usually something unwholsesome about them in the first place.

