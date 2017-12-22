Dim the lights and shield the candles

Thirty Kodak cameras flash

Before a yule eve almost shambles

The church grammar primary

‘Seventy-four nativity

Bears the markings of the era

Mary’s in a cut-down kaftan

Joseph: maroon dressing-gown

The donkey is the Johnston’s Afghan

Wise-men wear burnt orange crowns

On folding chairs, denim-ed parents

Lean in close to see their young

Christians? Er, syncretic nearer

Chakras, dolphins, est and Jung

Marys mum fucks wise mans father

Every Tuesday in his Saab Four

At back behind this Babylon

The vicar has his bike clips on

A skivvied teacher plays “moonshadow”

Yells directions, turns the page

As Mary drops potato Jesus

The donkey shits upon the stage

Where are they now, these midget saviours

Decades from their holy labours?

Mary, three grooms in tow

Does Pilates, Lexapro

The vicar, well he made parole

Slashed up in a dole hotel

Josephs end? perhaps the cleanest

“Dentist impregnates his hygienist”

Has a flat, alimonies (two)

Takes the kids to Maccas, then the zoo

The Afghan got the shagpile wet

Boxing day, to the vet

Oh dear we didn’t live the Passion

Caught in spark and die-away

In attics, with old boardgames, fashions

Those photos too, fade to gray

But for a moment, in that place

We had a small, sufficient grace