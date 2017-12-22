Tips and rumours
Journo sacked for inappropriate behaviour ... Rocco's modern life ... the PC brigade come for Santa (allegedly) ...
Dec 22, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
5 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
The today show’s version of clickbait
Chris ‘Limbo’ Uhlmann.
How low can you go?
Every year, The Wart On Christmas!
It occurred to me that what is happening to Chris Uhlmann at Channel Nine is a form of hazing, so appropriate to that blokey institution. “Hey, Uhlmann, you might have been some big shot over at the Trotskyite Aboriginal gay whale sheltered workshop, but you’re playing with the big boys now …” The kind of thing he has to do for the Today show is, after all, not unlike being forced to drink your own p*ss while having your junk smeared with boot polish.
The fate of Uhlman could easily become a weekly feature as he shreds, day by day, any semblance of credibility he may once have, undeservedly, had.
Hope he enjoys that big pile of money, rooster/feather duster springs to mind though toilet brush might be more appropriate.