Dec 22, 2017

Can you pick these 2018 scandals?

Who knows how many insane controversies Australia is in for in 2018? We do. We know exactly how the next year is going to go down, and, through the magic of online satirical quizzes, you can too!

Chris Woods

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

1 comments

One thought on “Can you pick these 2018 scandals?

  1. AR

    A bit of a worry that I only got the last two ‘correct’ but, to judge by the percentages, everyone else is similarly …crickets…
    Perhaps the image for 2018 is that cartoon of the steeplejacks dangling from a girder, with the upper one telling his mate “stop larffin’ – this is serious!”.

