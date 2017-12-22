The 2017 Crikeys: the best and worst of Aussie business
Adam Schwab tallies the great snubs and flubs of the business world in 2017.
Welcome to the best, worst and just downright embarrassing of Australia’s business world in 2017.
3 thoughts on “The 2017 Crikeys: the best and worst of Aussie business”
As if I’m not depressed enough by our dreary, self serving, parasitic politicians, you add further grist for the mill.
The ‘independent & robust’ whitewash of the “systematic fraud and misconduct” CBA may have claimed that there were no “systemic issues” but, apart from the usual piper’s salary that would be because in such gouging was not a failure but a feature.
Self serving politicians aiding and abetting self serving business executives and their (ex-politician) spokespeople while real people (I refuse to use the phrase ‘ordinary people’) get repeatedly done over with stagnant wages (at best) or underpayment that should ‘incentivise’ them to perform better. Welcome to the lucky country, then again we could be in fantasy land, whoops, the U.S.A.