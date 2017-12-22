 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Satire

Dec 22, 2017

Ben Pobjie’s guide to the most thoughtful and respectful debate in 2017

This year has seen a tremendous amount of nuanced, balanced, and completely sane debate across the political spectrum.

Ben Pobjie

Satirist

Share

1. Always listen compassionately to the concerns of others, and be mindful of their feelings.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Ben Pobjie’s guide to the most thoughtful and respectful debate in 2017

  1. old greybearded one

    I am sorry Ben you have mistaken Barnaby Blatherskite Joyce’s occupation. The correct term starts with “F” like farmer, but it ends in “wit”.

    1. Karen Hutchinson

      Dear OGO,
      I think you have just inadvertently invented the real ‘word of the year’ – forget Kwaussies, Australia’s greater political cohort can now be appropriately referred to as ‘Fwits’ (a collective of Aussie politicians)

  2. AR

    Too eezy – considering the material spewed out daily, hourly & minutely, one could drown in the tsunami of inanity, venality and sheer spite.
    How to choose the worst of the unspeakable in pursuit of the unforgiveable.